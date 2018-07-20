A wrestler for a small independent promotion in Pennsylvania who uses a Nazi gimmick is under investigation by the school district where he works as a teacher, reports The Blast.

According to The Blast, the World Wide Wrestling Alliance wrestler Blitzkrieg "The German Juggernaut" is Kevin Bean, who teaches 5th and 6th graders at a school in Boyertown, Pennsylvania.

Though Bean appears to have used the gimmick for years, "The German Juggernaut" made the rounds on social media this week after Pro Wrestling Sheet editor Ryan Satin shared clips of a recent performance and video circulated showing him a recent show. In the video, Bean comes out waving with a flag with the German Cross. A man in the crowd greets him with a Nazi salute, though other fans are seen throwing their thumbs down. Before the fight, chants of "USA" also appear to break out.

A wrestler named Blitzkrieg "The German Juggernaut" using a nazi gimmick at a recent local show in Pennsylvania.



This video makes me sick.



Watching the guy do nazi salutes on his way to the ring while children in the crowd cheer him on like a good guy is terrifying. pic.twitter.com/wheTXDyAah — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 18, 2018

Here's the full video: https://t.co/gIicjXsXpu



Promotion is called World Wide Wrestling Alliance.



This second clip shows a guy in the crowd doing the nazi salute as well. pic.twitter.com/LeqtXpi4wR — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 18, 2018

The match took place in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, on June 23.

The Blast reached out to Bean's school, which was unaware of the connection.

"Spring-Ford Area School District was made aware of a video featuring an employee, outside of the school setting, participating in an amateur wrestling event. Once administrators were made aware of the video they acted immediately to conduct an internal investigation."

"The actions portrayed in this video do not represent the core values of the school district. As an educational organization, we pride ourselves in providing a safe and nurturing learning environment," the district told the site.

The Blast also spoke with WWWA owner Dino Sanna who said the heel character does not reflect Bean's own views. Bean is a "good guy and not a hateful person," Sanna said, adding, "Everyone has a gimmick, it’s wrestling."

Blitzkrieg is German for "lightning war." The term was adopted during the Invasion of Poland in 1939, and throughout World War II.