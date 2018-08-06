Cody Rhodes Announces Live Stream, TV Details for All In

The largest independent wrestling show in recent memory, organized by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill., has already garnered plenty of hype.

And now, the audience won't just be limited to those who got tickets to see the event live. In the most recent episode of the YouTube series "Being the Elite", Rhodes announced that the event will be available on a trio of platforms. The first hour of the show will air exclusively on WGN America. The rest of the show will be available by pay per view on ROH's HonorClub and the FITE app.

Check out the event and broadcast information below:

Event date:

September 1

Event location:

Sears Centre Arena: Chicago, Illinois

Broadcasting details:

Hour 1: WGN America

Entire event: FITE App and ROH Pay-Per-View