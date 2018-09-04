All In exceeded expectations at the turnstiles. After setting out with a goal of selling 10,000 seats, the show organized by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks blew past that number.

The Bucks’ Nick Jackson tweeted Tuesday that the final count was 11,263 butts in seats.

11,263 — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) September 4, 2018

It was no surprise that the house was packed at the Sears Centre on Saturday. When tickets for the show went on sale in May, they sold out in less than a half hour—and that was before any matches had even been announced.

After the unquestionable success of this pioneering event, there’s only one question: When is All In 2?