Wrestling World Shows Support After Roman Reigns Announces Return of Leukemia

A shocked wrestling community offered well wishes, thoughts and prayers. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 22, 2018

Well wishes poured in for WWE superstar Roman Reigns after he shocked the wrestling world on Monday Night Raw by announcing that his leukemia has returned and he's leaving the company to deal with the illness.

Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa'i, said he was first diagnosed with leukemia 11 years ago and is now dealing with the cancer again.

He said once he beats the cancer, he'll be back. 

Following the announcement, well wishes poured in from across the WWE as superstars and divas sent their thoughts and prayers to Reigns.

Here's what people had to say:

After he finished his announcement, he relinquished his belt and embraced his fellow Shield members, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

