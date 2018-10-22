Well wishes poured in for WWE superstar Roman Reigns after he shocked the wrestling world on Monday Night Raw by announcing that his leukemia has returned and he's leaving the company to deal with the illness.

Reigns, whose real name is Joe Anoa'i, said he was first diagnosed with leukemia 11 years ago and is now dealing with the cancer again.

He said once he beats the cancer, he'll be back.

Here’s Roman Reigns announcing on Monday Night Raw that his leukemia has returned. pic.twitter.com/ucdWvgDmzd — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 23, 2018

Following the announcement, well wishes poured in from across the WWE as superstars and divas sent their thoughts and prayers to Reigns.

Here's what people had to say:

We been here for u, and will stay here for u. Day one uce. We love you. @WWERomanReigns #ThankYouRoman pic.twitter.com/eszthQWPAC — The Usos (@WWEUsos) October 23, 2018

‘Courage - strength in the face of pain or grief.’ You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment. We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support. #ThankYouRoman #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 23, 2018

Fight on to victory my courageous brother! pic.twitter.com/wuYAoxa48p — Bret Hart (@BretHart) October 23, 2018

Roman > Leukemia



💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) October 23, 2018

Our job gives us the ability to portray larger than life characters who possess super human qualities and characteristics.



After hearing his story it's very apparent that Joe Anoa'i is just as much of a superhero as "Roman Reigns" is.#ThankYouRoman — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 23, 2018

Sending my thoughts and prayers your way @WWERomanReigns ... Thank you and stay strong! 🙏🏻🙌🏼 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) October 23, 2018

Good luck and here is to seeing you soon #BigDog @WWERomanReigns https://t.co/x04mcBQN6T — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) October 23, 2018

Damn...... — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) October 23, 2018

Thank you Roman 🙌 my love and prayers go out to you and your family 💜 we are with you! — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) October 23, 2018

.... He will fight, he will win, he will return stronger, and I will be waiting.... — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) October 23, 2018

I’ve said it for a long time! @WWERomanReigns is the best wrestler on the planet! #ThankYouRoman #RAW — WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) October 23, 2018

My prayers are with you & your family @WWERomanReigns ❤️🙏 #ThankYouRoman — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) October 23, 2018

An entire locker room and universe is thinking about you and your family Roman. you inspire us all. You got this big man#ThankYouRoman — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) October 23, 2018

Roman is one of the best I’ve ever been in the ring with and one of the guys I respect and look up to the most in this industry.



My thoughts are with him and his family. I can’t wait to see him overcome this and get to share a locker room with him again soon.#ThankYouRoman — . (@FightOwensFight) October 23, 2018

Just saw the @WWERomanReigns news. Absolutely heartbreaking. Roman is one of nicest guys I have ever met in this business and was a pleasure every time I had the pleasure to work with him. My best wishes to him! — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) October 23, 2018

You got this homie 🙏🏼 #ThankYouRoman — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) October 23, 2018

I'm overseas and I just heard the terrible news about @WWERomanReigns and his battle with Leukemia. Totally shocked. Uce, you are a tough bastard and a true fighter, and you will beat this.

Lots of love. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 23, 2018

After he finished his announcement, he relinquished his belt and embraced his fellow Shield members, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.