WWE legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin won't be downing any cold ones any time soon. In an episode of his podcast "The Steve Austin Show", the Austin, Texas native announced he is giving up beer in an effort for better health.

"My eating program is going fantastic," Austin said. "[I’m] sticking to my exact macros. [I’ve had] zero alcohol for right at 14 days now."

Austin was a legendary beer drinker in his WWE career, famous for shotgunning beers before and after matches in the ring. He even shared a brew in the ring with Vince McMahon at Raw 25 in January—before delivering a Stone Cold Stunner, of course.

But those days are firmly in the past, per Austin.

“No alcohol, and when you hit the weights on a consistent basis and eat what you’re supposed to, it is amazing the difference that you can make or I’m making,” Austin said.

The former wrestler isn't just giving up booze in his new health-concious lifestyle. Austin said he's taken up yoga, saying he is now, "flexible as a motherf------" after beginning to follow the DDP Yoga program popularized by Diamond Dallas Page.

WWE fans would love to see Stone Cold back on TV, but his entrance just wouldn’t be the same with a can of seltzer.