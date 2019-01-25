WWE superstar Ronda Rousey has no plans to leave professional wrestling anytime soon and start a family. In an interview with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Rousey addressed rumors that she's leaving her wrestling career to try to have a baby.

"I honestly don't know why [anyone] feels like [they're] an authority to speak on the plans for my uterus," Rousey said. "If I responded every single time the world speculated what I was doing with my womb I would not have a free moment in the day.

"I really don't feel like I should have to respond to that kind of thing," she added. "Leave me and my reproductive organs alone."

Dave Meltzer reported Thursday in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter that people within WWE expected Rousey to leave the company after WrestleMania in April, while Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Rousey’s rumored exit was likely to be temporary.

Rousey has stayed busy since signing a two-year contract with the WWE last year. She made her debut at the Royal Rumble. Her popularity as a WWE wrestler grew quickly and Rousey went on to become the reigning Raw women's champion at SummerSlam in August. This Sunday, she will face Sasha Banks in a title defense at the Royal Rumble.

While her schedule keeps her busy right now, Rousy said she still plans to have a family in the future. However, she has yet to decide when that time will come.

"It would be kind of cool to just keep acting and then one day, 'Hey, surprise twist, I'm pregnant.' That would be fun," she said. "There's a lot of things up in the air. A lot of decisions that we've gotta make as a family. I'm trying to figure it out as I go along."