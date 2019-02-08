Roman Reigns, who is on leave from WWE while battling leukemia, will return to television this March on Nickelodeon.

The 33-year-old Reigns has an upcoming role as a guest star on Nick’s Cousins For Life show.

In the episode, titled “A Farewell to Arthur?”, Reigns plays a character named Rodney, and he threatens to turn heel when his vegetable garden is dug up by a pet pig named Arthur.

Reigns (real name Joe Anoa’i) has been off WWE television since announcing on Oct. 22 that his leukemia had returned and relinquishing the Universal Championship.

The Nickelodeon spot is not Reigns’s only upcoming acting role. He will also appear in the summer blockbuster Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw alongside Dwayne Johnson, playing the brother of Johnson’s character. The two roles will be Reigns’s first in projects not produced by WWE.

The Nickelodeon episode will air on Saturday, March 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET.