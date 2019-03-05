WWE Legend King Kong Bundy Dies At 61

Former WWE wrestler King Kong Bundy has died at the age of 61. 

March 05, 2019

WWE legend King Kong Bundy has died at the age of 61, according to multiple media reports.

No cause of death was listed.

Bundy’s friend David Herro made the announcement on Facebook saying, “Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family. Rest in Peace Chris. We love you. Thank you for believing in me.”

Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, was a New Jersey native, who wrestled for the WWE during two stints, the first time in the 1980's.

In a statement the WWE said, "Bundy was appropriately called the “walking condominium,” standing at an impressive 6-foot-4 and weighing 458 pounds."

He fought in the first two WrestleManias, including the main event against Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2.

Bundy was part of a lawsuit filed by 60 former professional wrestlers that was dismissed last year. The wrestlers claimed the WWE didn't protect them from repeated head trauma, which led to long-term brain injuries.

