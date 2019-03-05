WWE legend King Kong Bundy has died at the age of 61, according to multiple media reports.

No cause of death was listed.

Bundy’s friend David Herro made the announcement on Facebook saying, “Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family. Rest in Peace Chris. We love you. Thank you for believing in me.”

Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, was a New Jersey native, who wrestled for the WWE during two stints, the first time in the 1980's.

Hate to hear about the passing of King Kong Bundy. He was so cool to me when I walked in that @WWE dressing room as an absolute nobody in 1986. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 5, 2019

R.I.P. King Kong Bundy...another great wrestling talent gone too soon. He will be missed, but he's in good company now, like in this match... https://t.co/rhqsDS5qAD — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 5, 2019

OMG can’t hardly believe my friend Chris Pallies aka King Kong Bundy has passed away. Very sad news he was a kind soul. Rest In Peace Brother until we meet again. — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) March 5, 2019

RIP my friend. Thanks for your humor and kindness. #KingKongBundy pic.twitter.com/MdzLtvyy6S — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 5, 2019

In a statement the WWE said, "Bundy was appropriately called the “walking condominium,” standing at an impressive 6-foot-4 and weighing 458 pounds."

He fought in the first two WrestleManias, including the main event against Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2.

Bundy was part of a lawsuit filed by 60 former professional wrestlers that was dismissed last year. The wrestlers claimed the WWE didn't protect them from repeated head trauma, which led to long-term brain injuries.