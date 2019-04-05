NEW YORK, NY — Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan and Bobby Lashley were all present on Friday for WWE’s ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building.

Lynch has exploded in popularity over the past seven months, so it came as no surprise that she also stole the show during the event at New York’s famous landmark.

Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan, and Bobby Lashley light up the Empire State Building #WresteMania35 pic.twitter.com/dCfFQVP4ya — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) April 5, 2019

“Ronda Rousey has had that title for almost a year, but no one started talking about the title ‘til ‘The Man’ came around,” said Lynch, who wrestles Rousey, the Raw women’s champion, and SmackDown champ Charlotte Flair in a winner-take-all match this Sunday at WrestleMania 35. “Ronda Rousey does not deserve to be a champion in this business. Her body is made of titanium, but her mind is not equipped for it.”

Rousey has been critical of pro wrestling in the build to WrestleMania, calling the business “scripted” and claiming that Lynch could never hang with her in a real fight.

“She wants to wants to disrespect my business?” said Lynch. “The business where she holds a championship? I have no choice but to take her championship and kick her out of this business.”

Lynch helped light the New York skyline in red and gold in celebration of WrestleMania 35, but she promised it would be a shade of fiery red in honor of “The Man” following her victory at WrestleMania.

“This has been such an amazing week, both personally and professionally,” said Lynch. “So many dreams are coming true, but there is going to be one more dream—when I walk out of MetLife Stadium in front of 80,000 people, holding not one championship, but two championships. Becky Two Belts, they’re going to start calling me.”

