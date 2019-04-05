Fox Sports 1 will launch a weekly WWE studio show this fall to discuss everything fans love about their favorite wrestlers.

WWE executive vice presdient of talent, live events and creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque stopped by FS1's First Things First on Friday morning to announce the big news and share that the show will provide analysis of both the athletic and entertainment sides of WWE.

"It's going to talk about everything you love in a way that you can't get any place else," he said.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



During @FTFonFS1, just two days before #Wrestlemania, @TripleH reveals @FS1 is planning a weekly WWE focused studio show beginning in the Fall on Tuesday nights. pic.twitter.com/J6TChObQ0w — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 5, 2019

The show will air on Tuesday nights and discuss SmackDown Live, Monday Night Raw and NXT, the WWE's developmental system. It will also feature WWE members from both the past and present

Fox and the WWE already have a partnership in place for the network to become the new broadcasting home of SmackDown Live beginning in October 2019.