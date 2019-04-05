FS1 to Launch Weekly WWE Studio Show in the Fall

The show will air on Tuesday night and discuss everything fans love about their favorite WWE storylines.

By Jenna West
April 05, 2019

Fox Sports 1 will launch a weekly WWE studio show this fall to discuss everything fans love about their favorite wrestlers.

WWE executive vice presdient of talent, live events and creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque stopped by FS1's First Things First on Friday morning to announce the big news and share that the show will provide analysis of both the athletic and entertainment sides of WWE.

"It's going to talk about everything you love in a way that you can't get any place else," he said.

The show will air on Tuesday nights and discuss SmackDown Live, Monday Night Raw and NXT, the WWE's developmental system. It will also feature WWE members from both the past and present

Fox and the WWE already have a partnership in place for the network to become the new broadcasting home of SmackDown Live beginning in October 2019.

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message