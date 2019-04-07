The Doctor of Thuganomics is back.

John Cena, sporting a Babe Ruth jersey, oversized chain and Yankees backwards cap, brought back the early 2000s look when he interrupted old rival Elias on Sunday at WrestleMania 35. Elias was not happy about the interruption, but the crowd at MetLife Stadium was thrilled at the impromptu rap.

"Kill the beat," Cena said. "The Doctor of Thuganomics is back and Elias just got the worst deal because John Cena is about to turn heel."

Cena even brought back the photoshops, calling Elias a "piece of Shih Tzu."

The crowd is chanting shit-zu pic.twitter.com/JsBjAdE3Kb — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) April 8, 2019

Cena rose to fame playing the rapper in the early 2000s, using the song before switching to "The Time is Now."