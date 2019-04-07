Watch: John Cena Brings Back 'The Doctor Of Thuganomics' at WrestleMania 35

Screenshot via @WWE

John Cena took us straight back to the early 2000s when he brought out the Doctor of Thuganomics at WrestleMania 35.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 07, 2019

The Doctor of Thuganomics is back. 

John Cena, sporting a Babe Ruth jersey, oversized chain and Yankees backwards cap, brought back the early 2000s look when he interrupted old rival Elias on Sunday at WrestleMania 35. Elias was not happy about the interruption, but the crowd at MetLife Stadium was thrilled at the impromptu rap.

"Kill the beat," Cena said. "The Doctor of Thuganomics is back and Elias just got the worst deal because John Cena is about to turn heel."

Cena even brought back the photoshops, calling Elias a "piece of Shih Tzu."

Cena rose to fame playing the rapper in the early 2000s, using the song before switching to "The Time is Now."

      Modal message