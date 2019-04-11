All Elite Wrestling is closer to finding its television home. The new company “is in advanced talks” with Turner for a weekly TV show, The Wrap’s Tony Maglio reports.

The show would likely air on TNT but could also appear on Turner’s Bleacher Report-branded B/R Live streaming platform, according to the report. The show may not be year-round, in contrast to WWE programming, Maglio adds. SI.com’s Justin Barrasso previously reported that AEW was targeting Tuesday nights for its show, once WWE’s SmackDown Live moves to Fridays in the fall.

AEW was born out of the historic “All In” event last year in Chicago, the first independent wrestling show in the United States to draw more than 10,000 fans in 25 years. That event was spearheaded by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), who founded AEW with financial support from the Khan family, which owns the NFL’s Jaguars. Legendary WWE commentator Jim Ross was hired last week as a senior advisor to AEW and the company has already hired many of the biggest non-WWE names in professional wrestling, including Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

The new promotion’s first show will be called “Double or Nothing” and take place in Las Vegas on May 25. Tickets for the event sold out in four minutes when they went on sale in February. A second show is scheduled for July 13 in Jacksonville, at a venue attached to the Jaguars’ stadium.