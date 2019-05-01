It looks like the man formerly known as Dean Ambrose won’t be leaving the wrestling world for long.

Late Tuesday night, Ambrose (real name Jonathan Good, 33) relauched his Twitter account under the name “Jon Moxley,” which he used on the independent circuit before being signed by WWE in 2011, and released a video teasing his return as Moxley.

As the Moxley character, Good was best known for his deathmatches with companies like Combat Zone Wrestling, using barbed wire and other foreign objects that left him a bloody mess by the end of the match. In the teaser video, Moxley wraps a length of barbed wire around his hand and arm.

WWE made the rare move of announcing in January that Ambrose would be leaving the company after WrestleMania and his future was the topic of much speculation in the following months. Many people thought the fact that WWE announced Ambrose would be leaving meant that it was part of a storyline. But after what was billed as his final match with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns as The Shield at Fastlane in March, Ambrose did not appear on WWE television. He said goodbye to the WWE Universe after the post-WrestleMania episode of Raw went off the air and WWE aired a farewell special on the WWE Network called “The Shield’s Final Chapter” on April 21 in which Ambrose, Rollins and Reigns teamed up one last match.

Because Good allowed his WWE contract to expire and did not ask to be released, he will not be subject to a non-compete clause and is free to start booking matches immediately.