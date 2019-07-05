Major League Wrestling is coming to pay per view.

Sports Illustrated has learned from MLW CEO Court Bauer that the promotion’s debut pay per view will take place on Saturday, November 2 with the “Saturday Night SuperFight” card.

The show will take place near Chicago at Cicero Stadium, and Bauer revealed that all of MLW’s world titles will be on the line.

“This is a chance for MLW to make a statement,” said Bauer. “We want to give value to our fans. That’s why we’re charging only $19.95.”

Available on all cable and dish carriers in the United States and Canada, Bauer is also in ongoing conversations for a deal to stream worldwide.

Filled with a dynamic roster of emerging stars in “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, MJF, Brian Pillman Jr., Alex Hammerstone, and the Von Erichs, MLW differs from a number of other promotions through a combination of talent and presentation. Those seeking an alternative from sports entertainment have found a haven in the physical, sport-based MLW.

Bauer first began promoting shows under the MLW banner in 2002 but took a 13-year lay-off before reigniting the company in 2017. A former WWE writer, Bauer has assembled a talented team to lead MLW in the vastly competitive world of pro wrestling, and has even brought in sponsors and landed a television deal with beIN Sports, where MLW: FUSION airs every Saturday.

“This year has been about expanding into live programming,” said Bauer. “The evolution of a promotion is to produce more live content, and another milestone for us is pay-per-view. And now, we’re going to get there with Saturday Night SuperFight on November 2.”

No matches have been announced for the pay per view, but Bauer promised that the card will develop organically throughout the next two months.

“Watch carefully this summer,” said Bauer. “This card isn’t going to be thrown together in late October. All the seeds will be planted. And all of the championships will be on the line.”

MLW also tours, with its “Kings of Colosseum” show this Saturday in Chicago. In addition to its younger talent, MLW’s roster also includes Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Teddy Hart, as well as brings in stars from all over the world.

Timothy Thatcher, who is a former EVOLVE champion and one of the most technically-sound wrestlers in the world, will make his MLW debut at the July 25 show in New York. That show will also include famed luchador LA Park, as well as Savio Vega, who was a legitimate draw for WWE in the mid-90s with memorable feuds against Steve Austin and Goldust.

“I have a lot of goals for MLW. After hitting live television, we are moving to another goal in pay-per-view,” said Bauer. “And now the onus is on us to deliver something that feels different, especially in such a competitive environment. So we’re going to bring a legitimate superfight to pay-per-view with Saturday Night SuperFight.”

