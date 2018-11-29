Major League Wrestling is going live.

The Friday, Dec. 14 edition of MLW Fusion will be broadcast live on beIN SPORTS for the first time.

MLW CEO Court Bauer has developed a product that is in its 32nd week of programming, and he takes pride in delivering a more sports-based wrestling league that offers a hybrid of some of the best brawlers, luchadores, and MMA-style wrestling currently available.

“There is an energy and sense of expectation to live TV, and with only one or two other companies on live, it puts us in rarified air,” said Bauer. “We have now exceeded every milestone we had mapped out in our business plan within our first 13 months of operation. Once again, we now find ourselves in unchartered territory, but it’s very exciting.”

Emanating from the Miami Scottish Rite Temple on December 14, MLW will provide viewers with a taste of its dynamic roster, which includes Pentagon, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, and the Hart Foundation’s Teddy Hart, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Brian Pillman Jr.

“You’re going to see a little bit of what 2018 was and a real good indication of what MLW is going to be like in 2019 on MLW Fusion,” said Bauer, who has already begun working on his 2019 roster reload initiative, starting with Rush and Dragon Lee. “Our calling card is our mix of talent.”

The partnership with beIN Sports has paid dividends for both the station and MLW, and Bauer noted that there are more live specials in place for 2019.

“beIN is a big believer in us, and they support us in every way,” said Bauer. “We’re just as loyal to them, and it’s been a strong partnership.”

