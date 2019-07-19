7'3" Former College Basketball Player Jordan Omogbehin Makes WWE Debut

J. Meric/Getty Images

WWE may have found its next big thing. Literally. 

By Dan Gartland
July 19, 2019



Jordan Omogbehin, a former Division-I basketball player, made his debut with the company at an NXT house show in Lakeland, Florida on Thursday night. 

The 7'3" Omogbehin defeated the team of Scott Parker and Shane Matthews in a 2-on-1 handicap match. He made quick work of the much smaller duo, thanks to some powerful bodyslams. 

Omogbehin was managed in the match by Courtenay Moore (formerly known as Stokely Hathaway), who has been serving as a cornerman for several NXT stars at live events since being signed by WWE in March.

Omogbehin was part of a star-studded group of WWE Performance Center signees in October that included Matt Riddle and Mia Yim, who have already thrust themselves into the main event picture on NXT. Omogbehin has spent the past several months at the Performance Center learning how to become a wrestler. 

Omogbehin was born in Lagos, Nigeria and went to high school in Virginia. He began his college basketball career at USF, where he scored 19 points in 33 games during limited action over two seasons. He transferred to Morgan State as a graduate student to play his final college season, recording four points and eight rebounds in 10 games during the 2014–15 season. 

      Modal message