WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler has filed a wrongful death suit in relation to the passing of his son, Brian Christopher Lawler, reports the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Brian died a year ago and was found hanging in an isolated cell at the Hardeman County Jail, and Lawler has questioned if the death was a suicide.

According to the Commercial Appeal, the elder Lawler filed the suit against Hardeman County, Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen and others for their alleged failure to protect his son. He is seeking $3 million in compensatory damages and punitive damages. The family is also requesting a court order that would require Doolen to "immediately make changes" at the jail so no more suicides in confinement can happen.

The lawsuit states the defendants "failed to provide Brian treatment for his drug and alcohol issues," according to the Commercial Appeal. The lawsuit alleges that the jail also failed to "provide him with appropriate care after he was assaulted by another inmate." Instead, he was placed in solitary confinement, where large bolts protruded from the cell and were used as an anchor in his suicide. The family's lawyer said at minimum, the bolts should be shaven down and removed.

The 46-year-old Brian was in jail after he was charged with DUI, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license.

Brian, also known as "Grandmaster Sexay," is best known for being half of Too Cool's widely popular tag team. He broke into the business in 1988 and made the jump to WWE in 1997.