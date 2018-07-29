WWE Legend Brian 'Grandmaster Sexay' Christopher Dies at 46

Christopher was best known for his run with the Too Cool tag team.

By Nihal Kolur
July 29, 2018

WWE legend Brian Christopher, also known as tag team Too Cool's Grandmaster Sexay, has died at 46 years old.

Earlier this month, Christopher was arrested for a DUI and evading arrest. While in prison on Saturday night, he allegedly hung himself and was rushed to a hospital, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

The WWE released a statement on the former star on Sunday, extending its condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Christopher, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, is best known for being half of Too Cool's widely popular tag team. He broke into the business in 1988 and made the jump to WWE in 1997.

As Grandmaster Sexay, Christopher worked alongside Scotty 2 Hotty and later partnered with Rikishi.

He was released from the WWE in 2001 following a drug issue and had made just a few wrestling appearances since.

The death is another in a sad day for professional wrestling. Nikolai Volkoff and Brickhouse Brown also passed away earlier on Sunday.

