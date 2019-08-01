AEW to Crown First Women’s Champion on Debut TV Show

All Elite Wrestling will crown its first women’s champion as part of their TNT television debut on October 2, Sports Illustrated has learned.

AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes confirmed the news, expressing the company’s full support for opportunities to succeed for its female talent.

“For many female wrestlers, the opportunity to fight for the title represents the crowning achievement of their careers,” said Rhodes. “The AEW women’s championship will be the cornerstone of the women’s division.”

Women’s wrestling has a long and complicated legacy in the business of professional wrestling. Unlike mixed martial arts, has aggressively promoted its women as headliners, pro wrestling’s treatment of its female competitors has historically been less than stellar. WWE has made strides with its women’s division and AEW is hoping it can build a company around its female talent.

“The championship will be treated with the utmost respect and prestige,” said Rhodes. “We hope to inspire future female wrestlers to dream of holding such a meaningful title.”

AEW’s women’s roster includes up and coming stars like Britt Baker, Kylie Rae and Allie, as well Awesome Kong, who starred in WWE as Kharma and also had a role on the Netflix series GLOW. Nyla Rose, who is making history as the first transgender competitor for a major American wrestling promotion, has also featured heavily in AEW’s programming thus far.

AEW’s next show, “All Out,” takes place on pay-per-view during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, August 31 at the Sears Centre near Chicago. Headlined by a world title match between Chris Jericho and Hangman Page, the card also includes Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley, as well as Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears, who will have former Four Horseman Tully Blanchard in his corner.

Following the pay-per-view, AEW’s weekly television show kicks off on Wednesday, October 2 on TNT. The two-hour show will air live each week, with its debut show at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Rhodes confirmed that further specifics regarding the women’s championship, including those competing for the right to be the first champion, will be revealed in “The Road to AEW All Out” video series on YouTube, which is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. ET next Wednesday.

