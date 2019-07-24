All Elite Wrestling’s much-anticipated upcoming TV show finally has a premiere date.

The company’s first live weekly broadcast will be Oct. 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The still-unnamed show will be broadcast live every Wednesday for two hours starting at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets for the debut show will go on sale this Monday.

The launch will coincide with WWE shifting SmackDown Live from Tuesdays on USA Network to Fridays on Fox. The first episode of SmackDown on Fox will be Oct. 4. AEW was initially believed to be targeting Tuesday night’s for its television product but TNT’s coverage of the NBA made that difficult. A Wednesday air date pits AEW against WWE’s NXT, which streams on the WWE Network on Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

AEW announced a TV deal with TNT and Turner in May but did not specify what the show would be called or when it would air. The show is TNT’s first foray into professional wrestling since the demise of WCW Nitro in March 2001.

The new company held its first show in Las Vegas on May 25, a pay-per-view called “Double or Nothing.” Its two subsequent shows—“Fyter Fest” and “Fight for the Fallen”—were streamed free of charge on Bleacher Report’s B/R Live platform, another Turner property.

AEW has one more pay-per-view before the launch of its TV show, “All Out” near Chicago on Aug. 31. The company is expected to return to Chicago for a TV taping before Thanksgiving, sources tell SI.com.