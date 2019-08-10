The rising stars of NXT take over Toronto on Saturday night in the latest of the brand’s must-watch events.

As with most NXT TakeOver events, the card is capped at five matches, which should give the performers plenty of time to tell compelling stories in the ring. Four of the matches have titles on the line, with the lone exception being Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai.

The match that should take up the biggest chunk of time is Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship. That bout will be a two-out-of-three falls affair in which the two competitors were each allowed to choose a stipulation for one of the falls. Gargano chose a Street Fight, while Cole kept things simple and challenged the man known as Johnny Wrestling to a straight-up singles match for the second fall. The stipulation for the third fall will be chosen by NXT general manager William Regal.

How to watch

Time: Pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, main show starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

How long is the show? WWE Network’s online schedule has been unavailable since the app went through its major overhaul but TakeOver events are typically

Live stream: As always, you can only watch on the WWE Network. (New subscribers can get a 30-day free trial.)

Match card & Predictions

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

Prediction: After her remarkable transformation from babyface to heel, Shirai is due for a massive push. A win over LeRae could serve as a springboard toward challenging for the NXT Women’s Championship.

NXT Women’s Championship match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Mia Yim

Prediction: Baszler. Yim could very well be a future champ but she hasn’t built up to that level yet. She needs a program with another top talent like Shirai to prove that she’s a contender for the title. By the way, with a win, Baszler’s championship reign (her second, 284 days long at the time of TakeOver) would almost surely become the second-longest in the history of the women’s title, trailing only Asuka’s 510 days with the belt.

NXT Tag Team Championship match: Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly)

Prediction: The Street Profits have already begun appearing on Raw and if WWE intends to make the charismatic duo a fixture on the main roster they’ll have to drop the belts and move up to the big leagues full-time.

NXT North American Championship match (Triple Threat): Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong

Prediction: Strong. Read the next match prediction for the explanation.

NXT Championship match (two-out-of-three falls): Adam Cole (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

Prediction: Cole. How great would it be if the Undisputed Era left Toronto truly undisputed? We’ve seen the stable hold multiple titles at the same time but it would be something else entirely to have the quartet own every men’s title in NXT. The other option is that all members of the Undisputed Era leave TakeOver empty-handed and, frustrated with how things are going in NXT, decide to crash the main roster. I’m not sure which is more enticing.