There is a new candidate for top tag team in the world.

The Street Profits’ Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated the Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, retaining their tag titles in the opening bout of TakeOver: Toronto, subsequently taking another step forward in establishing themselves as one of the most premiere teams in the world.

“This was a statement win,” said Ford, who won the match after hitting a picturesque frog splash on O’Reilly. “Undisputed Era is the measuring stick in NXT, and an opportunity against a such a high-caliber team gave us a chance to put our stamp on NXT.”

Ford and Dawkins made their NXT debut in 2016, honing their craft at WWE’s Performance Center. Though they are far less accomplished than Fish and O’Reilly, who have worn tag team gold in New Japan and Ring of Honor in addition to tag title reigns in NXT, the Street Profits showed they can work a high-profile match that features a combination of throwback tag team tandem offense, advanced psychology and unrivaled athleticism.

“Our goal was to make a statement, and that’s what we did,” said Dawkins. “Undisputed Era are two-time tag team champs in NXT and dominated all over the world, but we’re now the top of the food chain and no one is taking that from us.”

“Entering this weekend, our mindset was to shock the system,” added Ford. “That was our mission and mentality. Undisputed Era is that tag team that always brings it, and we wanted to let the world know we’re there with them. We belong, too.”

Even though they have only been tag champs since June, the victory came as a surprise. A full-time call-up to the main roster appeared imminent for Ford and Dawkins, who have already become a presence on Raw.

“Just because we’re on Raw doesn’t mean we’re not still hungry here in NXT,” said Dawkins. “This is our home. Everybody thought we weren’t going to hold onto our titles, but that didn’t happen. This was our chance to show the world that the Street Profits belong with the top dogs and that we are, in fact, the top dogs.”

The victory proved that Dawkins and Ford are not only an integral part of WWE’s future, but also a major piece of its present.

“We’re everything this brand wants to be and more,” said Ford. “We don’t see any ceilings or limits. We are the most complete tag team in the world, and we want to be universal, we want to be worldwide.”

As for whether they will be at Sunday’s SummerSlam or Monday’s Raw, Ford ensured that the Street Profits will continue to be a ubiquitous presence in WWE.

“We everywhere,” added Ford. “We’re like stop signs and traffic signals, wherever you turn, we there. Whether it’s NXT, Raw, or SmackDown, we’ll be there.”

