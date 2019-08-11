WWE heads north of the border for SummerSlam this Sunday with a 10-match card full of tantilizing matchups.

The show will be headlined by Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship defense against Seth Rollins and WWE champ Kofi Kingston facing Randy Orton. Both women’s titles are also on the line, with Becky Lynch defending the Raw belt against Natalya and Ember Moon challenging Bayley for the SmackDown title.

One of the most anticipated matches is a non-title bout, though. Fans are eager to see what a reimagined Bray Wyatt has in store for his first match since his return, facing Finn Balor.

The scheduled match between Aleister Black and Sami Zayn won’t be taking place on the pay-per-view. Instead, they wrestled Tuesday night on SmackDown, reportedly because Vince McMahon had time to fill after rewriting the show’s script at the last minute.

How to watch

Time: Pre-show starts at 6 p.m. ET, main show starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

How long is the show? WWE Network’s online schedule has been unavailable since the app went through its major overhaul but you can bet on the 10-match card will last at least until 11:30 ET.

Live stream: As always, you can only watch on the WWE Network. (New subscribers can get a 30-day free trial.)

Match card & Predictions

WWE Universal Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Dan Gartland: Rollins

Dan Greene: Rollins

Justin Barrasso: Lesnar

Jimmy Traina: Rollins

Raw Women’s Championship match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

Gartland: Lynch

Greene: Lynch

Barrasso: Lynch

Traina: Lynch

SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

Gartland: Moon

Greene: Bayley

Barrasso: Moon

Traina: Bayley

WWE Championship match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

Gartland: Kingston

Greene: Kingston

Barrasso: Orton

Traina: Kingston

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

Gartland: Owens

Greene: McMahon

Barrasso: Owens

Traina: McMahon

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Gartland: Wyatt

Greene: Wyatt

Barrasso: Wyatt

Traina: Wyatt

United States Championship match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet

Gartland: Ricochet

Greene: Styles

Barrasso: Ricochet

Traina: Styles

Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler

Gartland: Goldberg

Greene: Goldberg

Barrasso: Goldberg

Traina: Goldberg

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

Gartland: Flair

Greene: Flair

Barrasso: Flair

Traina: Stratus

Cruiserweight Championship match: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Oney Lorcan

Gartland: Gulak

Greene: Gulak

Barrasso: Lorcan

Traina: Gulak