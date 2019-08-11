WWE heads north of the border for SummerSlam with a 10-match card full of tantilizing matchups.
WWE heads north of the border for SummerSlam this Sunday with a 10-match card full of tantilizing matchups.
The show will be headlined by Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship defense against Seth Rollins and WWE champ Kofi Kingston facing Randy Orton. Both women’s titles are also on the line, with Becky Lynch defending the Raw belt against Natalya and Ember Moon challenging Bayley for the SmackDown title.
One of the most anticipated matches is a non-title bout, though. Fans are eager to see what a reimagined Bray Wyatt has in store for his first match since his return, facing Finn Balor.
The scheduled match between Aleister Black and Sami Zayn won’t be taking place on the pay-per-view. Instead, they wrestled Tuesday night on SmackDown, reportedly because Vince McMahon had time to fill after rewriting the show’s script at the last minute.
How to watch
Time: Pre-show starts at 6 p.m. ET, main show starts at 7 p.m. ET.
Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
How long is the show? WWE Network’s online schedule has been unavailable since the app went through its major overhaul but you can bet on the 10-match card will last at least until 11:30 ET.
Live stream: As always, you can only watch on the WWE Network. (New subscribers can get a 30-day free trial.)
Match card & Predictions
WWE Universal Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins
Dan Gartland: Rollins
Dan Greene: Rollins
Justin Barrasso: Lesnar
Jimmy Traina: Rollins
Raw Women’s Championship match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya
Gartland: Lynch
Greene: Lynch
Barrasso: Lynch
Traina: Lynch
SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon
Gartland: Moon
Greene: Bayley
Barrasso: Moon
Traina: Bayley
WWE Championship match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
Gartland: Kingston
Greene: Kingston
Barrasso: Orton
Traina: Kingston
Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon
Gartland: Owens
Greene: McMahon
Barrasso: Owens
Traina: McMahon
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
Gartland: Wyatt
Greene: Wyatt
Barrasso: Wyatt
Traina: Wyatt
United States Championship match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet
Gartland: Ricochet
Greene: Styles
Barrasso: Ricochet
Traina: Styles
Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler
Gartland: Goldberg
Greene: Goldberg
Barrasso: Goldberg
Traina: Goldberg
Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair
Gartland: Flair
Greene: Flair
Barrasso: Flair
Traina: Stratus
Cruiserweight Championship match: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Oney Lorcan
Gartland: Gulak
Greene: Gulak
Barrasso: Lorcan
Traina: Gulak