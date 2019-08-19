Sasha Banks to be interviewed by Jerry Lawler on 'Monday Night Raw'

Sasha Banks will speak on WWE television this Monday on Raw in a segment on “The King’s Court” with Jerry Lawler.

The interview will be Banks’ first comments since her surprise return last week, when she interrupted Natalya and attacked Becky Lynch, as well as the first time she has spoken on WWE programming in more than four months.

“Sasha is a very unique star,” said Lawler. “There is no denying her talent, and she’s so different than so many of the other female talents I’ve known in this business. Sasha has a lot of great qualities that have led to her success. She is so confident, and when she steps on screen, she’s also so flamboyant and arrogant. Last week opened up a lot of questions between Sasha, Nattie, and Becky, so it will be a great moment to hear an explanation from Sasha.”

Lawler has served as a staple in the business of professional wrestling for the past five decades, and he is innately familiar with the stars that inhabit the industry. He sees a striking number of similarities between the “Macho Man” Randy Savage, who Lawler first worked with in Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1970s, and “The Boss” Sasha Banks.

“Sasha Banks reminds me a lot of Randy Savage,” said Lawler. “They both share that unwavering tunnel vision, dead set on success, and not intimidated by anything or anyone because their goal is to get to the top.

“But honestly, even with the similarities, I’m not sure that Sasha wants to be compared to anyone. She wants people to know she’s the first-ever Sasha Banks, a character you’ll never forget.”

Banks’ appearance will breathe new life into “The King’s Court,” and her return adds an entirely new element to the women’s division.

“Our audience wants to hear from Sasha, they want to get into her mind,” said Lawler. “We’ll find out what she was thinking and why she did what she did last week on Raw.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.