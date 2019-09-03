Sources: Marty Scurll’s Ring of Honor Contract Expires in November

Marty Scurll will be free to go to AEW or WWE in November, if he chooses. 

By Justin Barrasso
September 03, 2019

Marty Scurll is set to be a free agent this November, Sports Illustrated has learned.

When Matt Taven won the Ring of Honor world title at the G1 Supercard this past April at Madison Square Garden in a ladder match against Jay Lethal and Scurll, it was widely assumed that a key part of that booking decision was to make Taven champ because Scurll’s contract would expire first.

But that was not the case.

PWInsider reported last week that Taven’s contract is up in September, and Sports Illustrated has confirmed that Scurll’s current deal with ROH ends in November.

Neither Taven nor Scurll responded to a request for comment before this story was published.

Taven was pinned by Volador Jr. in the finals of the CMLL Grand Prix this past Friday at Arena Mexico, setting up their ROH title match this Saturday in Chicago. Scurll wrestles on that same Chicago card in a four-way match that includes Dalton Castle, Colt Cabana, and Kenny King.

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer speculated about the date of Scurll’s contract expiring on Wrestling Observer Radio in June, saying, “My gut tells me it’s November... for whatever reason, that seems to ring a bell with me.”

Scurll’s impending free agency is especially significant now that AEW and NXT will compete directly against each other on Wednesday nights starting in October.

Scurll would make sense for WWE, but he is a perfect fit for AEW. He was a staple of the Young Bucks’ “Being The Elite” YouTube show, and would immediately factor into the world title picture—as well as potentially swing the Wednesday night ratings battle against NXT during his debut—if he were to appear in AEW.

Somehow, Taven remains one of the best-kept secrets in wrestling. As ROH champ, he has delivered entertaining matches against PCO, Alex Shelley, and in a triple threat in July in Manhattan against Jay Lethal and Kenny King.

His title reign would have benefited from a defense against Cody Rhodes or Christopher Daniels, who both exited ROH for more prominent roles with All Elite Wrestling. Another opponent with name value who Taven would have had instant chemistry with is former ROH champ Dalton Castle, but they are not currently booked for any upcoming programs.

Taven defends the belt on Saturday against CMLL star Volador Jr. in Chicago at the Global Wars Espectacular show. The current plan for Taven is to defend the ROH title against RUSH at the September 28 Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Taven would be a perfect fit for NXT, where he could reunite with Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett. Taven and Bennett were tag team champions in both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling as The Kingdom, and their partnership, with Maria Kanellis in their corner, was one of the best non-WWE acts in the business.

A tag team title feud with the Street Profits would add tremendous depth to the weekly NXT show on the USA Network, as would a series of matches with the Undisputed Era and Breezango, helping NXT counter AEW’s wildly talented tag division.

Free agency in wrestling is inherently exciting, and that fever pitch is only multiplied with the new battle between AEW and NXT.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

