Report: WWE Expected to Announce NXT Is Moving to USA Network

The decision to move NXT is seen as a way to battle AEW for the Wednesday night audience.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 19, 2019

On Monday's edition of Raw, WWE is expected to announce its plan to show NXT on the USA Network starting Sept. 18, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports.

NXT would debut with a two-hour show on that Wednesday, and the thought is it would be used to compete directly against AEW, which is set to debut on Oct. 2 on TNT and become the staple Wednesday-night wrestling program for the network.

AEW also plans on crowning its first woman champion during its television debut.

In addition to the expected announcement involving NXT on Raw, Sasha Banks will also appear for an interview with Jerry Lawler.

You May Like

More wrestling

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message