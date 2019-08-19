On Monday's edition of Raw, WWE is expected to announce its plan to show NXT on the USA Network starting Sept. 18, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports.

NXT would debut with a two-hour show on that Wednesday, and the thought is it would be used to compete directly against AEW, which is set to debut on Oct. 2 on TNT and become the staple Wednesday-night wrestling program for the network.

AEW also plans on crowning its first woman champion during its television debut.

In addition to the expected announcement involving NXT on Raw, Sasha Banks will also appear for an interview with Jerry Lawler.