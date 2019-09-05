Chris Jericho had no idea he was about to spark a massively popular meme when he ad-libbed his way through the backstage area after winning the AEW World Championship at “All Out” but that’s exactly what he did.

Jericho cut an improvised promo for AEW’s YouTube channel after the show went off the air, strolling through the bowels of the Sears Centre. He berated the rest of the AEW roster for not congratulating him on his victory, called the paramedics “morons” for not tending to his bleeding face and eventually arrived at the catering table, where he delivered an instant classic of a line.

When it’s Christmas time and Santa baby by Michael Buble comes on pic.twitter.com/uMVuTiPhMv — Jay Sprite (@JaySprite) September 2, 2019

It didn’t take long for “a little bit of bubbly” to take on a life of its own online. The hashtag “#ALittleBitOfTheBubbly” trended all over the world as people turned it into an impressively versatile meme.

Pop open a bottle of bubbly and enjoy some of the best examples.

he did it all for the bubbly pic.twitter.com/O0Jl8sxzKf — Sam Smith (@_samsmith90) September 4, 2019

When your therapist tells you to get more human interaction and develop relationships with your family:#ALittleBitOfTheBubbly pic.twitter.com/SHWJdOHbGc — HiResHero (@hireshero) September 4, 2019

Lou Bega ft Chris Jericho - Bubbly No5 pic.twitter.com/QYKMk9i6Xi — Jack Layzell (@JackLayzell) September 3, 2019

What happens when The Notebook has the greatest AEW Champion @IAmJericho in the cast? #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly pic.twitter.com/PbfVpnkcZy — “The Weekend Legend” Kyle King (@KyleKingOnAir) September 5, 2019

I should be working, instead I made this... missing #AEW belt ... you know who to blame #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly#ChrisJericho pic.twitter.com/4zmAX7J79I — Diva Incarnate (@WWEDemonDiva) September 4, 2019

And yes, there is already an officially licensed T-shirt capitalizing on the meme. A Chris Jericho-branded line of sparkling wine can’t be far behind.