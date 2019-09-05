Chris Jericho’s ‘A Little Bit of the Bubbly’ Meme Is Sweeping the Internet

AEW/YouTube

The creativity of the internet knows no bounds. 

By Dan Gartland
September 05, 2019

Chris Jericho had no idea he was about to spark a massively popular meme when he ad-libbed his way through the backstage area after winning the AEW World Championship at “All Out” but that’s exactly what he did. 

Jericho cut an improvised promo for AEW’s YouTube channel after the show went off the air, strolling through the bowels of the Sears Centre. He berated the rest of the AEW roster for not congratulating him on his victory, called the paramedics “morons” for not tending to his bleeding face and eventually arrived at the catering table, where he delivered an instant classic of a line. 

It didn’t take long for “a little bit of bubbly” to take on a life of its own online. The hashtag “#ALittleBitOfTheBubbly” trended all over the world as people turned it into an impressively versatile meme. 

Pop open a bottle of bubbly and enjoy some of the best examples. 

And yes, there is already an officially licensed T-shirt capitalizing on the meme. A Chris Jericho-branded line of sparkling wine can’t be far behind. 

You May Like

More wrestling

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message