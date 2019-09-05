The creativity of the internet knows no bounds.
Chris Jericho had no idea he was about to spark a massively popular meme when he ad-libbed his way through the backstage area after winning the AEW World Championship at “All Out” but that’s exactly what he did.
Jericho cut an improvised promo for AEW’s YouTube channel after the show went off the air, strolling through the bowels of the Sears Centre. He berated the rest of the AEW roster for not congratulating him on his victory, called the paramedics “morons” for not tending to his bleeding face and eventually arrived at the catering table, where he delivered an instant classic of a line.
When it’s Christmas time and Santa baby by Michael Buble comes on pic.twitter.com/uMVuTiPhMv— Jay Sprite (@JaySprite) September 2, 2019
It didn’t take long for “a little bit of bubbly” to take on a life of its own online. The hashtag “#ALittleBitOfTheBubbly” trended all over the world as people turned it into an impressively versatile meme.
Pop open a bottle of bubbly and enjoy some of the best examples.
Drowning Pool feat. @IAmJericho - Let the BUBBLY hit the floor!#ALittleBitOfTheBubbly pic.twitter.com/TIbl3uaiTU— Shay Avigan (@shayavigan) September 4, 2019
I have far too much time on my hands. #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/owICp8PBXl— JB (@SUPERZOMGBBQ) September 5, 2019
he did it all for the bubbly pic.twitter.com/O0Jl8sxzKf— Sam Smith (@_samsmith90) September 4, 2019
When your therapist tells you to get more human interaction and develop relationships with your family:#ALittleBitOfTheBubbly pic.twitter.com/SHWJdOHbGc— HiResHero (@hireshero) September 4, 2019
.@IAmJericho #ThankYouJericho #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly #AllAboutTheBubbly pic.twitter.com/Eqj9GLyZcN— Michael Heredia (@michaeldheredia) September 5, 2019
Lou Bega ft Chris Jericho - Bubbly No5 pic.twitter.com/QYKMk9i6Xi— Jack Layzell (@JackLayzell) September 3, 2019
The GOAT deserves a worthy tribute @IAmJericho #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly #CitizenKane pic.twitter.com/PhpcxxqVnV— Ash Castle (@AshCastle19) September 5, 2019
My 2nd #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly and surely not the last! 😂 #AEW #ThankYouChrisJericho pic.twitter.com/2FVDc9r74H— MatMostWanted a.k.a MuntedNoodle (@_MatMostWanted_) September 5, 2019
Am I doing this right? #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/26fouLgDAx— Daniele Minuti (@D_Minuti) September 5, 2019
We're all about that bubbly #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/M0QBWMlc6X— Kerby Rodriguez (@Its_Kerby) September 4, 2019
I DIT IT FOR.... @IAmJericho #alittlebitofthebubbly pic.twitter.com/sgOGRoNjum— Sturry #3CFM (@Sturricane) September 4, 2019
I won't let this go unnoticed. #GOLD— ＷＲＥＳＴＬＥＬＡＭＩＡ (@wrestlelamia) September 5, 2019
Credit: MV Premo (Youtube) pic.twitter.com/cdLEq9B1h6
@IAmJericho is this what you want for christmas?? #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aqhZ8hqQPY— 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲💗🤩 (@mariannerocks24) September 5, 2019
What happens when The Notebook has the greatest AEW Champion @IAmJericho in the cast? #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly pic.twitter.com/PbfVpnkcZy— “The Weekend Legend” Kyle King (@KyleKingOnAir) September 5, 2019
I should be working, instead I made this... missing #AEW belt ... you know who to blame #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly#ChrisJericho pic.twitter.com/4zmAX7J79I— Diva Incarnate (@WWEDemonDiva) September 4, 2019
Here’s my attempt at #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/F0QyKrTf0X— Ruthless Aggression Podcast (@ruthlesspod) September 5, 2019
Could've been the Willie Nelson, could've been The Bubbly. @IAmJericho @thehipdotcom pic.twitter.com/soRNac8oKQ— mike burke 🎸 (@SirMikeBurke) September 4, 2019
@IAmJericho another one has surfaced. pic.twitter.com/GU50rrLbx5— Adam Foley (@adamfoley88) September 4, 2019
And yes, there is already an officially licensed T-shirt capitalizing on the meme. A Chris Jericho-branded line of sparkling wine can’t be far behind.