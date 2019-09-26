WWE is shuffling its commentary teams in a major way as the company enters a new era.

Ahead of SmackDown’s move to Fox, WWE announced overhauled broadcast teams for Raw and SmackDown.

The Raw team will feature Vic Joseph on play-by-play, with Jerry Lawler and Dio Maddin as analysts. On SmackDown it’ll be Michael Cole on play-by-play, accompanied by analyst Corey Graves. Renee Young is listed as a “Special Contributor” on SmackDown, indicating that she will have a smaller role on the broadcast after being announced as the host of “WWE BackStage” on FS1.

Joseph was most recently the play-by-play man for 205 Live. Maddin (real name Brennan Williams) is a former NFL player who was taken in the third round of the 2013 draft by the Texans. He has been with WWE since 2016 and made his commentary debut earlier this month on 205 Live. The 69-year-old Lawler is a WWE Hall of Famer and longtime WWE announcer, though he last appeared as a full-time commentator in 2016.

Cole, Graves and Young previously served as the commentators for Raw, while the previous SmackDown team consisted of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Graves.