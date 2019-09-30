The Rock Announces He Will Appear on SmackDown's First Show on Fox

Finally, The Rock will come back to SmackDown.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 30, 2019

SmackDown makes its debut on Fox Friday and The Rock will be in attendance for the festivities.

The Brahma Bull announced on Twitter Monday that he will be returning to for the special moment and provided a hype video in case any fans needed to get any more excited after hearing The Rock would be in attendance.

It is unclear if this is The Rock announcing a return to the WWE and the ring or if he is just making an appearance for one show, but he did say in July 2018 that he "can't wait" to get back in the ring.

