WWE’s NXT brand will hold its third “WarGames” event on Saturday.

“NXT TakeOver: WarGames” will take place at the Allstate Arena near Chicago on Saturday night. It is the third TakeOver event to take place at the venue but the first time for WarGames. (The previous WarGames events were in Houston and Los Angeles.)

There are four matches on the card, highlighted by a men’s WarGames match and the first-ever women’s WarGames match.

WarGames rules

WarGames is a type of match pioneered by Dusty Rhodes in the National Wrestling Alliance. The gimmick was later used by WCW and revived by WWE in 2017 for its NXT brand.

The match features two rings, side by side, enclosed in a steel cage. The combatants are divided into teams (usually two teams of four or three teams of three) but individuals enter the ring one at a time.

The match begins with one wrestler from each team in the ring, wrestling for five minutes. Following that five-minute period, one person enters the ring every three minutes until all competitors are inside the structure. Only after every member of each team has entered the ring can the match end via pinfall or submission.

The staggered entrance of the participants creates an advantage for one of the teams. In this year’s WarGames match, the advantage was determined by a pair of ladder matches NXT held on its weekly television show. Io Shirai won the advantage for her team in a match against Mia Yim and Adam Cole defeated Dominik Dijakovic to give the Undisputed Era the advantage in the men’s match.

How to watch

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Ill.

Live stream: As always, you can watch the show on WWE Network.

Full match card