WWE’s biggest event of the year will return to Los Angeles in 2021 for the first time since 2005.

The new SoFi Stadium, set to begin serving as the home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers this coming fall, will be the host of WrestleMania 37 on March 28, 2021, WWE announced Monday.

The Inglewood stadium will be the first Los Angeles-area venue to host WrestleMania since the Staples Center in 2005. Since 2007, every WrestleMania has been held at a football stadium.

SoFi Stadium was initially selected by the NFL to host Super Bowl LV in February 2021 but the league later decided the stadium would host Super Bowl LVI the following year.

“So many of the organizations that came together to attract WrestleMania 37 to Los Angeles were the same ones that worked to bring the Super Bowl to Los Angeles,” John Saboor, WWE’s executive vice president of special events, told the Los Angeles Times. “We now regularly host WrestleMania at venues that either hosted the Super Bowl a year or so prior or after and it’s a wonderful opportunity for those regions to build blue prints that they can use for hosting major events such as WrestleMania and the Super Bowl.”

This year’s WrestleMania will be held on April 5, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.