WWE wrestler Samoa Joe was injured during a commercial shoot last week, Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin reports.

Joe “hit his head during a bad table break as they were filming a stunt” and has not been cleared for in-ring action, Satin reports. The injury, which is still being evaluated, could keep Joe on the sidelines “for a considerable amount of time,” Satin adds.

Joe, 40, has suffered several injuries during his time in WWE. He missed two months of action after injuring his knee in a house show match in 2017 and a torn plantar fascia in his right foot kept him out of action for four months in early 2018. Both injuries came as WWE seemed poised to push Joe as a bigger star.

This fall, Joe broke his thumb and was out for three months. During his recovery, WWE deployed him as a commentator, to positive reviews. When he returned, he and Kevin Owens began feuding with Seth Rollins’s new heel faction.

With WrestleMania just six weeks away, the injury could prevent Joe from playing a part in WWE’s biggest show of the year. Though he was one of NXT’s most popular champions and made his main-roster debut in 2017, Joe’s only WrestleMania appearance was a match against Rey Mysterio last year that lasted less than a minute.