WWE fans had at least one reason to tune in to Super ShowDown from Saudi Arabia on Thursday: the return of The Undertaker.

The show opened with a six-man gauntlet match where Rey Mysterio was supposed to be the final entrant. But before Mysterio could walk to the ring to take on AJ Styles, he was attacked by Styles’s O.C. brothers Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Then the arena lights dimmed and Undertaker’s music hit.

’Taker made quick work of Styles in the ring, hitting him with one chokeslam before going for the pin.

Undertaker has been rumored as AJ’s WrestleMania opponent, and although he did not issue a challenge in Riyadh, the foundation has been laid for a feud leading up to WWE’s signature event.

The last time we saw Undertaker in Saudi Arabia was in June, when he faced Goldberg in a match that was a total failure. The two veterans botched so many spots during the eight-minute match that ’Taker failed to conceal the disgust on his face when he finally got the pin. He redeemed himself in July with a well-received tag team match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, teaming with Roman Reigns against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

If the match comes to fruition, Styles would be an ideal matchup for ’Taker. Styles’s smaller frame and excellent athletic ability would make it easier to conceal any limitations the 54-year-old Undertaker may have.