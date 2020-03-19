Two days after announcing that WrestleMania 36 would be held without fans in attendance, WWE released further details about its plans its marquee event in a statement Wednesday. WrestleMania 36 will now take place across two nights—Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5—with Rob Gronkowski hosting each night.

This will mark the first time in the event's history that WrestleMania will span multiple nights.

Gronkowski tweeted the news about his involvement earlier in the day, and teased further details to come on Friday's edition of SmackDown.

"Titles and legacies are on the line as WrestleMania 36 features a loaded slate of matches," WWE said in its statement. "Royal Rumble Match winner Drew McIntyre challenges WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Goldberg defends his title against Roman Reigns, and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch looks to fight off the rise of Shayna Baszler. Also, 16-time World Champion John Cena returns to battle “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles hopes to put the “final nail in the coffin” of The Undertaker’s career and much more."



The fan-less edition of "The Show of Shows" will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, after previously being slated for Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. Despite the official statement from WWE, questions still persist as to what WrestleMania 36 will actually look like with no fans in attendance.

Prior to WWE's official statement on the details about the event, rumors swirled regarding whether or not WrestleMania 36 would actually take place at all, with some speculation that the backup venue announcement was merely a gesture to satisfy an insurance policy. Those concerns have now been put to bed, and "The Showcase of Immortals" will proceed.