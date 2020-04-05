After a fairly successful Night 1, WrestleMania 36 returns for Night 2 on Sunday.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania 36 was forced to move from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Instead, the event was pre-taped last week, mostly at the WWE Performance Center, the company’s Orlando training facility. Other matches were filmed on location, like AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker in a “boneyard match.” It will air over two nights, a WWE first, and will be hosted by Rob Gronkowski.

WWE’s decision to proceed with the event, even behind closed doors, was a controversial one. The company says it took steps to ensure the safety of everyone involved but an epidemiologist told Sports Illustrated that those measures were insufficient.

Here is the full match card for Night 2:

Pre-show match: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose)

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina (Fatal 5-Way elimination match)

Firefly Funhouse match: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena

Last Man Standing match: Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

NXT Women’s Championship match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Stay tuned for live updates as the show gets started at 7 p.m. ET.

Match 1: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

We’re kicking things off with the NXT Women’s Championship match.

While most people have been wearing fairly standard ring gear, Ripley is departing from her usual black leather look.

Ripley hits her signature Riptide finishing move early in the match, but Charlotte kicks out.