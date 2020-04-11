WWE Confirms Employee Tested Positive for COVID-19

WWE has confirmed that an employee that worked at Wrestlemania 36 tested positive for COVID-19 following the taping of the production.

The employee, who is not an in-ring performer, was reportedly exposed to the virus after WWE completed production of many events from March 25-26, including Wrestlemania 36. The individual has since made a "complete recovery," according to WWE.

"We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete," WWE's statement reads, according to Fightful. "The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.”

Prior to WWE's statement, a memo had circulated that was sent to employees in regards to the positive case. Per Fightful, employees were informed that WWE believed that the matter is "low-risk" and confirmed that the individual was not an in-ring performer.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Wrestlemania 36 was pre-recorded at WWE's training center in Orlando, Fla. and aired on April 5-6. All matches took place on closed sets and no fans were in attendance.

Wrestlemania 36 was originally scheduled to take place on April 5 and air live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. No further coronavirus cases have yet to be reported from tapings of WWE events.