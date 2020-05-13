Celtics center Enes Kanter has logged an impressive NBA career, tallying over 7,000 points in nine professional seasons. But it looks as though Kanter already has his next job lined up whenever he's ready to leave the hardwood.

"I'm definitely becoming a WWE wrestler, for sure," Kanter told Stadium's Shams Charania in an interview released on Wednesday. "I already have offers from WWE, but I gotta to finish my basketball career first."

Kanter is no stranger to spending time in the ring. He appeared at WWE Raw in September 2019, holding the WWE championship belt for 22 seconds before losing it to R-Truth. Kanter has also released videos featuring his slate of wrestling moves, and based on the amateur footage, he may be well suited for his second career.

The 27-year-old center was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. Kanter is in his first season with the Celtics in 2019-20, averaging 17.5 points and 8.2 minutes per game.