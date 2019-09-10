Finally, a basketball player did something noteworthy at MSG

Enes Kanter may not have won an NBA title yet, but he did win a championship last night.

The former Knicks big man returned to Madison Square Garden for WWE Raw last night, where he rolled up R-Truth to capture the WWE 24/7 Championship. Truth pinned Kanter immediately to win it back, but that doesn’t change history—Kanter will forever be a former WWE champion.

Kanter got more boos than you’d expect for a former fan favorite, but the reaction was even more hostile when he celebrated his win by unzipping his Knicks-colored sweatsuit to reveal a Boston jersey.

For the unaware, the 24/7 title is just what it sounds like. The titleholder has to be prepared to defend it at any time, so it changes hands all the time (Kanter’s was the 44th title reign in the belt’s four-month history). It’s a gimmick that WWE uses for comedy. One of the longest running storylines surrounding the belt was with Drake Maverick trying to win it so he and his wife could consummate their marriage. That led to Truth pinning Maverick in a hotel room on a bed covered with rose petals. Fox Sports anchor Rob Stone even took it from Truth.

In an interview after the segment, Kanter was proud to have elicited such a strong reaction from the crowd.

The belt may be a joke but that’s not to say that Kanter isn’t a worthy champion. He’s a longtime WWE fan and has even trained in the ring a little bit with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. He’s also rumored to be dating current WWE wrestler Dana Brooke.

Good job, ESPN

ESPN debuted a new down and distance graphic for Monday Night Football that everyone hated. It made people think there was a flag being thrown on every play.

Dear ESPN, please stop using yellow in your Monday Night Football down-and-distance graphic: https://t.co/htLlQOUdvL pic.twitter.com/y2I3nc54Dv — Deadspin (@Deadspin) September 10, 2019

It was such a disaster that the network decided to ditch it after just one half.

Breaking: ESPN is switching away from the new Down-And-Distance graphic it debuted in the first half of Monday Night Football. ESPN heard the fans’ feedback and acted, quick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2019

No one thought this would be an issue when they discussed it over the summer?

What a finish!

After two duds, the NFL finally gave us a thrilling primetime game. The final minute of Saints-Texans was pure insanity. Just look for yourself.

Quietly, No. 22 for Houston might have lost the game for his team. Why did he touch Ted Ginn down immediately after the catch? If he leaves him alone, the play isn’t over, the clock still runs and the Saints don’t get a chance to use their timeout.

The best of SI

We’re rolling out the annual list of the top 100 NBA players all week long. ... Why the Red Sox decided to fire Dave Dombrowski. ... Maryland’s offense is humming under former Alabama assistant Mike Locksley.

Around the sports world

The air conditioning in Texas’s visitor’s locker room is broken. ... The NFL told Odell Beckham not to wear his $350,000 watch during games. ... Soccer fans in Sierra Leone attacked a player’s house after he missed a clutch penalty. ... A 61-year-old former Rangers defenseman is going to be on the next season of Survivor. ... Lithuania’s head coach had a spectacular meltdown after a blown call at the FIBA World Cup.

No love lost

Good to see David Ortiz out and about

David Ortiz is back at Fenway as he throws out the first pitch ❤️



(via @MLBNetwork)pic.twitter.com/o6qbPZaQmD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 9, 2019

Hopkins looked like he was trying out for WWE

Marcus Williams picks off Watson.... Nuk slams him! LMAOO pic.twitter.com/OExFwbs1QN — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 10, 2019

"... the ref said 'You can't tackle like that.' So I guess I'll play touch [football] next time. Tag."



—DeAndre Hopkins on his unnecessary roughness penalty against Marcus Williams pic.twitter.com/mjHB48qEgf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2019

Gruden signed off on that?

Antonio Brown's video producer said Jon Gruden approved of the use of their phone conversation in Brown's Youtube video before it was released.



They sent him the video and 15 minutes later Gruden responded with "I love it! Loved it! I love it!" pic.twitter.com/wrqer5ujvZ — #BOOMIN (@ftbeard_17) September 9, 2019

He better have insurance

Someone hit Tyler Seguin's Ferrari and left a note saying "My bad bro. I don't have money to pay." pic.twitter.com/3SsUaJR38E — Heart of NHL (@HeartofNHL) September 10, 2019

That sounds about right

If anyone wants to know what it feels like to fall on that dirt in Oakland Coliseum: Go outside right now, sprint as fast as you can in the middle of the street, once you get to full speed jump up as high as you can and belly flop on the pavement. #Facts — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) September 10, 2019

Whatever that means

Mike Trout underwent a cryoablation procedure this morning to address a neuroma in his right foot. He is considered day to day. — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 9, 2019

I’ve never seen a worse Madden glitch

Why coach football when you can eat cheese balls on the beach?

Life doesn’t get much better than this! Just think I could be grading film right now!! pic.twitter.com/6s5V6JMYJE — Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) September 9, 2019

Nice throw, ump

These Blake Grifin jokes are crass but pretty funny

Buy a lottery ticket

Darrynton Evans (#3) has rushed 33 times for 333 yards at 3,333 feet in elevation in 2019. pic.twitter.com/0uNmgWg1HW — App State Nation (@AppStateNation) September 9, 2019

Let it go already

Lost count somewhere past 200 ... but there are undoubtedly thousands of folks here wearing ref shirts.



Saints fans have Reffed Up the Superdome pic.twitter.com/DDy2dJbqyO — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 9, 2019

Urban Meyer breaks down the RPO

He delivers all year long

The greatest player name in world football, Efmamjjasond González, has signed a professional contract with San Lorenzo.



Nicknamed Almanac, his 12-letter name is a combination of the initials of each month of the year (E for Enero, F for Febrero).



He prefers Jasond (Jul to Dec). pic.twitter.com/jQMTvQIzRk — Carl Worswick (@cworswick) September 9, 2019

Finland’s president in the supporters’ section

The President of Finland @niinisto casually watching Finland v Italy amongst the ultras. This country is amazing #Huuhkajat https://t.co/vnhxDUxsc7 — Jonne Lindblom (@JonneLindblom) September 8, 2019

Not sports

Scientists have discovered that males of a small Australian marsupial species die en masse after intense mating sessions. ... A New York man is accused of stealing almost $90,000 worth of fancy cakes. ... This is what the first planned space hotel looks like.

I don’t think I’ll ever understand Japan

This rules. Parents of crying children yelling “WHY DO WE EVEN HAVE THIS GUY” https://t.co/mTvhfbyeo3 — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) September 9, 2019

Jimi Hendrix on a Korean instrument

That’s actually really cool

Split-colored lobster — one in 50 million — on display in Maine https://t.co/MHZhAqjgAS pic.twitter.com/HBejQZ7xrG — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) September 9, 2019

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.