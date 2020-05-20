Los Angeles police and firefighters announced that a body found washed up on Venice Beach is former WWE star Shad Gaspard. The 39-year-old was caught in a rip current while swimming with his son on Sunday afternoon and went missing.

“The decedent was identified as Shad Gaspard and next of kin was notified,” the police department told the Associated Press.

WWE extended its condolences in a statement to Gaspard's family friends and fans.

His 10-year-old son Aryeh was rescued and taken to safety. Gaspard was last seen by a lifeguard about 50 yards from the shore.

Gaspard's wife Siliana Gaspard posted on Instagram Monday that he had been missing since Sunday.

The body's discovery was made in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Lifeguard Division.

Gaspard's professional wrestling career started in 2002 before he joined WWE in 2006 as part of the tag team Cryme Tyme with his partner JTG. After he left WWE in 2010, he pursued an acting career.