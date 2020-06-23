WWE star Charlotte Flair will undergo surgery and miss an extended period of time, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

David Meltzer first reported news of Flair's surgery, which is an elective procedure. Per Pro Wrestling Sheet, the 34-year-old will take a significant break after her surgery and take some personal time away from TV, which explains her injury storyline on Monday's Raw.

WWE released a statement after the show saying Flair was being treated for an injury and "suffered a potential collarbone fracture" after an incident with Nia Jax. Flair and Jax had a brawl earlier in the show before Asuka defeated The Queen to keep the Raw women's title.

Some reports have suggested Flair could return in time for SummerSlam in August. However, talkSPORT reports those rumors aren't true and the former Raw women’s champion could return around Royal Rumble season next year. Flair reportedly would be open to returning later this year if the right storyline comes up for her.