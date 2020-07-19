WWE will set the stage for SummerSlam on Sunday with Extreme Rules.

This year’s edition of the annual event is being branded as “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, though it remains to be seen how WWE will program the show to live up to that billing.

Last year’s Extreme Rules featured 13 matches (including two pre-show matches) but this year’s event features just six matches as WWE continues its trend of slimmer cards to better hold the audience’s attention without the benefit of a live crowd.

Four titles are on the line, including both women’s championships and the WWE Championship. Universal Champion Braun Strowman is in action in a non-title match against his former Wyatt Family teammate Bray Wyatt.

The Strowman-Wyatt bout will be a cinematic-style match. Every WWE pay-per-view since the pandemic began has featured at least one such edited match.

Full match card

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (“Eye for an Eye” match: winner must remove his opponent’s eye)

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt (Wyatt Swamp Fight)

WWE United States Championship match: Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Bayley (c). vs. Nikki Cross

WWE Raw Women’s Championship match: Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks

WWE WWE Championship match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

How to watch

Date: Sunday, July 19

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network