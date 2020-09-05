AEW is about to hold its second pay-per-view of the pandemic era, but this time there will be fans present. Still, the second edition of All Out will be far different from the first, which was held in a packed arena outside Chicago.

The upstart company recently began allowing a small number of fans inside the open-air Daily’s Place venue in Jacksonville for tapings of its weekly television show, Dynamite. AEW president Tony Khan told reporters that he expects between 700 and 750 fans in the building for All Out on Saturday.

There are nine matches on the card, including one slated for the “Buy In” pre-show. All three of AEW’s primary championships are on the line.

Hikaru Shida will defend her AEW women’s championship against the NWA’s women’s champion, Thunder Rosa. Tag team champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will put their titles on the line against Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

In what likely will be the main event, MJF challenges AEW world champion Jon Moxley for the belt. The match comes with the stipulation that Moxley is not allowed to use his Paradigm Shift finishing maneuver.

A non-title match sure to attract plenty of attention is the Mimosa Mayhem match between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. That match can be won by pinfall, submission or by throwing an opponent into a massive tank of orange juice and champagne at ringside.

How to watch

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (“Buy In” begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Location: Daily’s Place (Jacksonville)

PPV info: Unlike WWE events, “Double or Nothing” is a traditional pay-per-view. Viewers in the United States and Canada can purchase the show on B/R Live. In the rest of the world, the event is available through FITE.tv. The cost is $50.

Full match card