Just one week after Clash of Champions, wrestling fans will be treated to another pay-per-view on the WWE Network with NXT TakeOver 31.

After NXT moved to USA Network, but before the pandemic halted touring, NXT had begun to move away from its usual schedule of four TakeOver events per year tied to WWE’s top-tier pay-per-views. The additional TakeOver specials have been a good way for NXT to drive its storylines forward as it continues to lose the Wednesday night ratings battle against AEW’s Dynamite.

Sunday’s card is a typically taut five matches, headlined by Finn Bálor’s defense of his NXT championship against Kyle O’Reilly. Bálor and O’Reilly are two extremely athletic competitors whose hard-hitting styles match up well. The bout gives O’Reilly, primarily a tag team wrestler as part of the Undisputed Era, a chance to shine as a singles wrestler. The match could also be used to develop a potential breakup of the Undisputed Era that WWE appears to have been slowly simmering.

Full match card

Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream

Cruiserweight championship match: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

North American championship match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT women’s championship match: Io Shirai (c) vs. Candice LeRae

NXT championship match: Finn Bálor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4

Location: Full Sail University (Winter Park, Fla.)

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network