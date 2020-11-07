How to Watch AEW ‘Full Gear’: Full Match Card, Start Time, PPV Info
All Elite Wrestling will run its third pay-per-view of the pandemic era with Full Gear on Saturday.
Pay-per-views are a rare treat for AEW, which only runs four such events per year. It’s been about two months since All Out and AEW has built some compelling storylines in the interim. There are four title matches on the card, plus some highly anticipated non-title bouts.
The tag title match between FTR and the Young Bucks has literally been teased for years and is one that hardcore fans will be looking forward to anxiously. On the other hand, the challenger for Jon Moxley’s world title is someone who only burst on the scene recently. Eddie Kingston worked primarily in smaller promotions before garnering attention from AEW this summer and quickly inserting himself into the title picture.
Non-title matches to keep an eye on include the cinematic “Elite Deletion” featuring Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara and MJF facing Chris Jericho. If MJF prevails in that one, he’ll be allowed to join Jericho’s “Inner Circle” faction.
How to watch
Start time: 8 p.m. ET (“Buy In” begins at 7:30 p.m. ET)
Location: Daily’s Place (Jacksonville)
PPV info: Unlike WWE events, Full Gear is a traditional pay-per-view. Viewers in the United States and Canada can purchase the show on B/R Live. In the rest of the world, the event is available through FITE.tv. The cost is $50.
Full match card
- Pre-show match: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Allysin Kay (NWA women’s championship match)
- AEW championship match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston (“I Quit” Match)
- AEW tag team championship match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c) (with Tully Blanchard) vs. the Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)
- TNT championship match: Cody (c) (with Arn Anderson) vs. Darby Allin
- AEW women’s championship match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero)
- AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament finals: Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega (winner receives a future AEW world title opportunity)
- Chris Jericho vs. MJF (with Wardlow) (If MJF wins, he is allowed to join the Inner Circle)
- Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (Elite Deletion Match)
- Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver