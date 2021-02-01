Takeaways From Edge and Bianca Belair Winning WWE's Royal Rumble

The past and future met at the Royal Rumble, providing WWE with a very compelling present.

Bianca Belair won the women’s Royal Rumble, shining on her brightest stage yet as a WWE performer, while Edge captured the men’s Royal Rumble, marking the first time he has won since 2010.

WWE also eschewed a time-honored Rumble tradition of frustrating its audience, instead choosing predominantly popular choices as winners of the show’s signature matches. The path now appears clear for Bianca Belair, as a match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks can headline WrestleMania 37 in April. The future is slightly less clear for Edge, who would work a compelling program with either WWE Champion Drew McIntyre or Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Courtesy WWE

One issue with the show was the lack of a crowd, which was more noticeable throughout the Rumble matches. Historically, the Royal Rumble is a show carried by the crowd, which counts down each new entry, erupts with each surprise, and injects so much life into every moment. While the ThunderDome adds a lot to the product, there was simply no replacing the organic nature of a live audience.

There were surprises, which included Carlito, Kane, Victoria, Hurricane Helms, and Christian. That allowed for a rare in-ring reunion for Edge and Christian, as well as opened the possibility of a tag match featuring the longtime partners.

Here are the results from the show:

-- Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka on the pre-show to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship

-- WWE Championship Drew McIntyre defeated Bill Goldberg

-- SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks defeated Carmella by submission

-- Bianca Belair eliminated Rhea Ripley to win the women’s Royal Rumble

-- Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match

-- Edge eliminated Randy Orton to win the men’s Royal Rumble match

Here are my takeaways:

**** Eleven years to the day after his first Royal Rumble win, the 47-year-old Edge won this year’s Rumble from the No. 1 spot.

There was so much to like in the match, especially considering it was carried by Daniel Bryan and Edge, two stars that were once retired due to injury and with returns appearing implausible. It is also strangely fitting that the Royal Rumble curse continues for Bryan, who was a favorite to win this year yet did not even reach the final four. AJ Styles and Omos stood out as well, with Omos interfering and assisting Styles at every opportunity, significantly strengthening their partnership throughout the night.

Entering first and second, Edge and Randy Orton also continued their feud. Orton was forced to leave the match due to a storyline knee injury, then reappeared right when it seemed that Edge had won after eliminating the newly returned Seth Rollins. But after losing to him at Backlash last June in “The Greatest Match Ever.” Edge found redemption by sending Orton over the top rope for the win.

**** Bianca Belair won the women’s Royal Rumble match, entering third and then going the distance to win the Rumble for the first time in her career.

The final four were Natalya Neidhart, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and Belair. Natalya was the first to go, which cut the field down to three. Belair and Ripley teamed up to eliminate Flair, and the finishing sequence was especially strong. It put a spotlight on Ripley’s strength and skill, which was needed. Ripley is an emerging star but dealt with some less-than-ideal booking in 2020, and leading the match with seven eliminations also highlighted her power.

Belair is a top performer in the ring, has undeniable charisma, and she was given the chance to shine at the Rumble. She was the perfect choice to win, and her teary-eyed, post-match interview in the ring brought even more emotion and joy to the moment.

The biggest issue in this match occurred when, somehow, the WWE production team missed Belair eliminating Bayley. That was one of the top stories of the match, particularly since they are feuding, Bayley entered the match first, and Belair was set to win.

Outside of that, the match was compelling, kept a strong pace, and further elevates Belair in her ascent to superstardom.

**** Becky Lynch had some fun during the Royal Rumble, briefly teasing her return.

**** Sasha Banks retained the SmackDown Women’s Championship with a submission win against Carmella. Once again, Banks was able to bring out the best of Carmella, and the two have a healthy dose of chemistry in the ring together. But as solid as this program has been—allowing Carmella to show some additional range, and introducing the WWE audience to Reginald—it is time for Banks to move forward.

Banks has worked for years to finally receive an opportunity for a lengthy, meaningful reign as champion. WWE can book a wrestler to have a long title run, but the performer is the one that provides meaning to the belt. Banks is a must-see act as champion, and she elevated Carmella in this title program all while further establishing the significance of her belt.

While Bianca Belair still has unfinished business with Bayley that needs to be told, there is potential for a spectacular build to the WrestleMania 37 match pitting Banks against Belair. This bout needs to main-event one of the two nights of this year’s Mania, and there is no reason to think it won’t steal the show.

**** Does anyone else find it absurd that stats from the Greatest Royal Rumble, which took place in April of 2018 in Saudi Arabia, are included in the Royal Rumble record book? I can’t be the only one here.

**** Drew McIntyre defeated Bill Goldberg to retain the WWE Championship. The match was quick and the finish was the right call, taking two Claymores to finish the former legend of WCW. On paper, using a star from a past era like Goldberg to highlight the current WWE Champion makes sense—but the execution was not seamless.

Even in a two-and-a-half-minute match, McIntyre was multiple steps ahead of Goldberg. His Jackhammer attempt was barely executed, and I would have preferred that only one Claymore finished the match, though that was done out of respect to Goldberg.

The physical pace set by McIntyre only served to highlight that while there is a place for Goldberg on a WWE card in 2021, it should definitely not be in the main event. Goldberg needs to be treated as a unique special attraction, one that is nowhere near the title picture.

As for McIntyre, his build to WrestleMania 37 will help define this reign as champion.

**** Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens worked a phenomenal Last Man Standing match. While all signs pointed to Reigns retaining and defending the belt at WrestleMania, Owens worked such a convincing style that he made it look as if he was going to pull off a stunning upset.

After working so long to build himself into one of the industry’s top heels, Owens is now emerging as one of the premier babyfaces. He put his body at risk throughout the match, and his senton off the top of a forklift (yes, you read that correctly) was outrageous. Owens made every piece of this program with Reigns so legitimate and genuine, further elevating Reigns as the baddest, toughest, and meanest champion in WWE.

The execution of the match’s story was also so meticulous. At one point, with Owens in control, the referee counted to three straight nine-counts on Reigns before the momentum shifted. There was also some creativity on display, as Owens handcuffed Reigns into a position that wouldn’t allow him to stand. It was so well done by Owens that Paul Heyman had trouble uncuffing Reigns, which took longer than anticipated. Once Reigns was finally free, he choked Owens out with his guillotine, which allowed him to be the last man standing.

In the end, Reigns reigned supreme. This was a much different style of match than he normally wrestles, but Reigns met the challenge and worked a physical, brutal bout that captured why he belongs among the industry’s elite.

**** Pro wrestling continues to exist in an odd place without a crowd, and that was especially noticeable during the Royal Rumble. But the WWE roster delivered with this show. The Rumble matches were full of intrigue, and though Belair was expected to win the women’s match, it did not diminish the moment of her victory. There was more of a surprise in the men’s finish, as Daniel Bryan had been heavily rumored to win, but the moment now belongs in Edge’s career highlights. And this show was further enhanced by Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens and Sasha Banks-Carmella, two title matches that gave the show a big fight feel.

The Rumble is one of WWE’s most exciting shows of the year, and this year’s edition produced an enjoyable night of pro wrestling.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.