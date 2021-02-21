How to Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2021

SI.com
WRESTLING
Edge Returns to WWE With a Royal Rumble Victory
WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Full Match Card, Start Time, Live Stream

Author:
Publish date:

The WrestleMania picture will be a lot clearer after Elimination Chamber on Sunday night. 

The Elimination Chamber match has traditionally helped clarify plans for the top matches at WrestleMania, such as when Kofi Kingston’s performance in 2019 sparked the “Kofi Mania” movement. This year, Bobby Lashley could be the big winner. If he loses his U.S. title and Drew McIntyre retains inside the Chamber, might Lashley challenge McIntyre for the belt at WrestleMania?

One match that appeared set for Elimination Chamber but won’t be occurring is Lacey Evans vs. Asuka. Their storyline had apparently been building toward a match at the pay-per-view but Evans announced this week on Raw that she is pregnant.

Full match card

  • Raw Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston
  • SmackDown Elimination Chamber match: Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan (Winner will face Roman Reigns in a universal championship match later in the night)
  • Universal championship match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Elimination Chamber winner
  • Triple-threat match for United States championship: Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle
  • Women's Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair
  • Raw Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs. TBD

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 21

Location: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. (aka WWE ThunderDome)

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network

