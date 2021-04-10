How to Watch WrestleMania 37

SI.com
Is Brock Lesnar Beating Undertaker the Best WrestleMania Moment?
WrestleMania 37 Live Stream: Full Two-Night Match Card, Watch Online on Peacock, Start Time

For the second straight year, WrestleMania is going to stretch over two nights. Independent of the matches on the card, this year’s event promises to be one of the more memorable WrestleManias ever, just because it marks the first time WWE will perform in front of a live crowd in over a year. 

But the matches promise to be pretty good, too! The two-night format allows WWE to give noteworthy matches the time they need to shine without worrying about how to squeeze in everything on the card. We will have highly anticipated title matches (like the triple-threat match between Edge, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns slated to headline Night 2), potential breakout moments for two of WWE’s most talented young women wrestlers (Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley) and even celebrity appearances (Bad Bunny and Logan Paul).

Full card for WrestleMania 37, Night 1

  • Tag Team Turmoil match for a women’s tag team championship opportunity on Night 2: Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott) vs. Natalya and Tamina
  • Steel cage match: Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
  • Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
  • Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison
  • Raw tag team championship match: The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos
  • WWE championship match: Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre
  • SmackDown women’s championship match: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Full card for WrestleMania 37, Night 2

  • The Fiend (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton
  • Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul)
  • Women’s tag team championship match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) (with Reginald) vs. Night 1 Tag Team Turmoil winners 
  • United States championship match: Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus
  • Intercontinental championship match: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews (“Nigerian Drum Fight”)
  • Raw women’s championship match: Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
  • Universal championship match: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (triple-threat match) 

How to watch

Date: Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Live stream: Peacock (U.S.) | WWE Network (international)

