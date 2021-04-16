Inside WWE’s Recent Releases and Plans Moving Forward

WWE made the wrong type of headlines on Thursday, releasing 10 wrestlers. This list included Samoa Joe, who was recently a featured part of the WrestleMania 37 broadcast team, as well as rising stars in Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, formerly known together as The Ilconics.

The Samoa Joe release is especially perplexing. On Monday, he was listed internally as an active WWE talent, but that obviously changed drastically in a matter of days. Chelsea Green, who appeared to have a bright future in WWE, was also a surprising release. The others who were cut included Mickie James, Kalisto, Tucker, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.

As disheartening as it is for the talent to be released, this is a group that was severely underused. They each now have the chance to rewrite their script. Royce, Kay, James and Green would all make big contributions in AEW, Impact Wrestling or the NWA, as well as generate buzz on the indie circuit, which is still struggling amid the pandemic. And as much of a global platform as WWE offers, these performers now have an opportunity to evolve in a distinct manner, far removed from the restrictions and limitations of a company so beholden to its stockholders.

And though WWE is coming off a commercially successful WrestleMania, and continues to produce massive profit, these cuts are another cold reminder that the bottom line runs Vince McMahon’s enterprise.

