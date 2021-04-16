SI.com
WRESTLING
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Where Will Samoa Joe Land After WWE Release?
Where Will Samoa Joe Land After WWE Release?

Inside WWE’s Recent Releases and Plans Moving Forward

Author:
Updated:
Original:

WWE made the wrong type of headlines on Thursday, releasing 10 wrestlers. This list included Samoa Joe, who was recently a featured part of the WrestleMania 37 broadcast team, as well as rising stars in Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, formerly known together as The Ilconics.

The Samoa Joe release is especially perplexing. On Monday, he was listed internally as an active WWE talent, but that obviously changed drastically in a matter of days. Chelsea Green, who appeared to have a bright future in WWE, was also a surprising release. The others who were cut included Mickie James, Kalisto, Tucker, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.

As disheartening as it is for the talent to be released, this is a group that was severely underused. They each now have the chance to rewrite their script. Royce, Kay, James and Green would all make big contributions in AEW, Impact Wrestling or the NWA, as well as generate buzz on the indie circuit, which is still struggling amid the pandemic. And as much of a global platform as WWE offers, these performers now have an opportunity to evolve in a distinct manner, far removed from the restrictions and limitations of a company so beholden to its stockholders.

And though WWE is coming off a commercially successful WrestleMania, and continues to produce massive profit, these cuts are another cold reminder that the bottom line runs Vince McMahon’s enterprise.

Other notes from inside WWE

  • Sources within WWE say there was universal praise for the work of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in their match at WrestleMania 37. Only weeks ago Reginald was shoehorned into their program, but ultimately the decision was made to allow Banks and Belair to have the moment to themselves—and the result was spectacular.
    Internally, Banks and Belair is the single biggest narrative in WWE, with the work of universal champion Roman Reigns a close second.
  • Following the success of last weekend’s WrestleMania, which was held in front of a live crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, WWE returned to its ThunderDome on Monday, performing in front of a virtual crowd. Sources within WWE confirmed to Sports Illustrated that the plan is to hold SummerSlam in front of a live crowd.
  • Sports Illustrated has confirmed that Sasha Banks is scheduled to be on Friday night’s SmackDown, confronting Bianca Belair.
  • Aleister Black was among those at the talent hotel at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa. As PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported, WWE is in the process of filming vignettes connected to Black’s on-screen return.
  • Pat McAfee is the newest member of the SmackDown broadcast team. The timing of the announcement is unrelated to the previous day’s cuts.
    This platform is an opportunity McAfee has long been seeking. And though the world of wrestling, especially WWE, is always subject to change, the current plan is to let McAfee be himself on the air and avoid over-producing him. He will also continue to work on his other projects, including his podcast, while serving as one of the premier voices of SmackDown.

YOU MAY LIKE

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is helped off the court after suffering an apparent injury during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Injures Ankle, Leaves Game

Mitchell's X-rays were reportedly negative and he will have a MRI on Friday night.

WWE's Samoa Joe makes his entrance
Play
Wrestling

Inside WWE’s Recent Releases and Plans Moving Forward

Here is what sources within WWE are saying about Thursday’s releases and the company’s plans for the coming months.

Harry-Kane-Tottenham-Everton
Play
Soccer

Kane Scores Twice, Injured in Tottenham's Draw vs. Everton

Harry Kane leads the Premier League golden boot chase, but both clubs missed a chance to secure three points in the top-four hunt.

Closeup of WWE's Samoa Joe after a match
Play
Wrestling

Samoa Joe Among 10 Wrestlers Released by WWE

WWE's list of post-WrestleMania releases has been announced, and it includes some big names.

Wings Rebel Jerseys
Play
WNBA

Wings' New Rebel Edition Jersey Pulled After Controversy

The WNBA, Nike and the Dallas Wings have decided to pull the Wings' Rebel Edition jersey just over a week after its official launch.

Bellator CEO Scott Coker at a press conference
MMA

Bellator CEO Scott Coker: Fight Card on CBS Possible by Fall

Scott Coker, the CEO of Bellator MMA, tells SI that his promotion could have an event air on CBS before the end of the year.

Manchester, ENGLAND, December 20th Manchester United's Tobin Heath during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Bristol City at the Leigh Sports Village Stadium, Leigh, UK.
Play
Soccer

USWNT's Heath Has Injury Setback, Hopes to Return for Olympics

Manchester United's Tobin Heath has been sidelined since January because of an ankle injury, but she returned to the United States to rehab her knee.

D.K. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Way-Too-Early 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE & K

Senior expert Michael Fabiano prepared his way-too-early fantasy football rankings for the 2021 season.