Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Andrade Finds New Home, Makes Debut on 'AEW Dynamite'

Author:
Publish date:

Over two months after being granted his release from WWE, star wrestler Andrade has found a new home.

Andrade made his AEW debut on Friday night, coming out for a surprise appearance during AEW Dynamite. He entered the ring in the middle of Mark Henry's segment, making a bold start to his career with a new organization.

Andrade is currently scheduled to take on current AEW champion Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship in August at TripleMania. Omega holds belts for both organizations. This will be Andrade's first time competing in AAA.

While competing in WWE, Andrade won NXT and U.S. titles, the latter in 2019 after defeating Rey Mysterio. He'll lead a new faction called La Empresa, which includes Sam Adonis, Puma King, and Diamanté Azul.

More Wrestling Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

lillard stotts
NBA

Report: Damian Lillard Vouches for Jason Kidd to Replace Stotts

Terry Stotts left after nine seasons and eight playoff appearances, though Portland was knocked out in the first round in four of the last five years.

andrade
Wrestling

Andrade Makes Surprise Debut for AEW After WWE Release

Just over two months after being granted his release from WWE, Andrade made his much-anticipated debut for AEW.

kawhi leonard
Play
NBA

Clippers Force Game 7 Behind Kawhi Leonard's Late Heroics

Kawhi Leonard erupted for 45 points and led a key fourth quarter charge as the Clippers took Game 6 from the Mavericks on the road.

bryson dechambeau
Play
Golf

Koepka Posts Video Supporting Fans Who Heckled DeChambeau

The best rivalry in golf took a turn after fans started heckling Bryson DeChambeau by shouting "Brooksy" at him.

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather stand toe-to-toe before their fight in Miami
Play
Boxing

Don’t Try to Tell Logan Paul He Can’t Beat Floyd Mayweather

“Mayweather’s going to realize very quickly he’s over his head.”

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rookies: Top 10 First-Year Studs

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football rookies for the 2021 NFL season.

cam newton
NFL

Report: Cam Newton Suffers Bone Bruise on Throwing Hand

Cam Newton suffered a slight bone bruise on his throwing hand after hitting it on a helmet during OTAs. He exited practice early due to the injury.

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen
NFL

Olsen: Doctors 'Are Very Happy' After Son's Heart Transplant

Greg Olsen's son, TJ, underwent heart surgery Friday after receiving a donor match Thursday night.