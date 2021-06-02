Braun Strowman Among Six Wrestlers Cut in Latest WWE Layoffs

Sports Illustrated home
WRESTLING
Where Will Samoa Joe Land After WWE Release?
WWE Releases Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett

WWE announced the release of six wrestlers including Braun Strowman—the former universal and intercontinental champion. 

"WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett," the release said. "WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors."

Aleister Black had not wrestled since October and made his return on May 21 but now finds himself out of a job just two weeks later. The release also brings Smackdown's total number of active women competitors to just seven.

Black expressed his disbelief in a Twitter post. 

This is just the latest batch of wrestlers to be relieved of their duties. The WWE released 10 competitors in April, and a year before that released more than 20 due to financial hardships from the pandemic. 

No reason was given for this group's dismissal, however. 

It's not only the faces of the WWE being let go, either. WWE's digital department, WWE Network, reportedly suffered major layoffs last week, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com

A week before that, wrestlers and referees from NXT and WWE Performance Center were let go. 

